Gloomy start to NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK • New York Fashion Week started on a gloomy note on Thursday, with a Chinese designer showcasing wares to a partially empty room amid fears a coronavirus outbreak could force labels from China to cancel their catwalks.

"Mukzin might be the only Chinese brand you will see at this New York Fashion Week," said one announcer before introducing the autumn-winter 2020 collection of designer Kate Han.

Said Han: "I felt very confident and very safe here to make the show."

There were rows of empty seats - a rarity for New York Fashion Week - at the beginning of Han's parade of designs, which fuse traditional Chinese influences with a modern twist.

A cloud is hanging over the involvement of Chinese designers, buyers and journalists this week due to the deadly coronavirus.

Chinese label Sheguang has said its New York show will also go ahead, while the Council of Fashion Designers of America - which helps to run Fashion Week - said it had no information about possible cancellations.

But Chinese fashion houses Angela Chen, Ricostru and Hui have axed their runway appearances at Milan Fashion Week, which is scheduled to take place later this month, because of the virus.

Around 1,000 Chinese buyers, journalists, stylists and other industry staff are also going to miss the event, Italian officials have said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE