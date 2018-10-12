Glittering showcase worth $100m

From a necklace of rare cat's eye emeralds to a bra studded with white diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topazes, there will be much to dazzle jewellery lovers at a festival in Ngee Ann City.

The second edition of JeweLuxe Singapore opens today and features more than 70 jewellery houses, heritage brands and independent designers as well as watch-and clockmakers.

The works on display are worth up to $100 million in total, with price tags ranging from $500 to more than $10 million.

Among the most eye-catching pieces are the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, designed by Swiss and Emirati luxury goods company Mouawad for Victoria's Secret, worth US$2 million (S$2.76 million). It makes its South-east Asian premiere after its debut in Shanghai last year.

Then there is Russian jewellery house Moiseikin's Apple Blossom necklace, made up of a rare 25.39-carat Russian emerald set with rubies and diamonds in 18-carat white gold.

The 10-day fair, spread over 1,000 sq m at Ngee Ann City's Civic Plaza, will feature high-profile international brands such as Federico Buccellati, Bayco, Zydo and Birks.

Singapore designers and brands represented include Yuli Fine Jewellery, State Property, Yuki Mitsuyasu and Maison Tjoeng and watchmakers Azimuth and Zelos.

A special showcase will see pieces crafted by up-and-coming female jewellery designers from Asia, such as Hong Kong's Sarah Zhuang, South Korea's Joon Han and Thailand's Cerimani.

VIEW IT / JEWELUXE SINGAPORE 2018

WHERE: Tent @ Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza, 391 Orchard Road WHEN: Today to Oct 21, 1 to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: jeweluxesingapore.com A selection of pieces on show at JeweLuxe Singapore will be available at jeweluxeworld.com

JeweLuxe Singapore founder and chief executive Angela Loh, 51, says: "I select brands that have memorable design and craft for this show. I want to fill the design gap. There are too many things (in the market) that look the same.

"People think jewellery is only about gemstones. It's not about that, it's about buying a work of art that is precious."

Ms Loh, who was festival director of JewelFest - a curated jewellery exhibition that held its last edition in 2016 - hopes JeweLuxe will help independent designers who cannot afford to do as much mass marketing as the big boys in the industry.

She says: "They don't have the huge budgets of (international brands) Van Cleef & Arpels or Cartier. If we don't do something and create this united voice, then what's going to happen in the future is that we're just going to be buying mass luxury."

A challenge jewellery brands are facing, she adds, is that more people are shopping for fashion online, which means jewellery shops have fewer spontaneous customers.

Related Story Chic twists on tradition

Related Story Women designers shine in JeweLuxe: Starting with a gem of an idea

Related Story Two decades to collect 22 rare cat's eye emeralds

Related Story JeweLuxe Singapore: Rock stars of the watch world

Last year's JeweLuxe Singapore drew over 13,000 visitors and rang up more than US$6 million (S$8.29 million) in sales. Ms Loh hopes to see at least 15,000 visitors at this year's event, which features a networking session and masterclasses.

It will see a gathering of 11 independent watch-and clockmakers from the Academie Horlogere Des Createurs Independants, an association that promotes the art of independent watch-and clock-making. The number more than doubles the four last year, making it the largest of its kind in Asia.

Visitors can also expect accessories and decor pieces by Thai luxury brand Lotus Arts de Vivre, a showcase of living styles by WTP The Furniture Company and art by Myanmar artist Moe Myint Zaw.

Renowned independent designers from Singapore, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and the United States have also designed a collection of 10 signature jewels and objects inspired by the collection of the Asian Civilisations Museum. These will be auctioned off - online bidding ends today - and proceeds will go to the museum.

JeweLuxe Singapore will return next year, says Ms Loh. She hopes to take the fair to other parts of the world, such as Kuala Lumpur or New York, in the next five years.