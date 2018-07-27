Singapore International Jewelry Expo

Sparkling showstoppers at jewel fair

The star of the show is a pigeon blood oval ruby and diamond necklace by Malaysian jeweller DeGem. The ruby, weighing over 15 carats, commands a value of not less than $13.6 million.
Rare ambers, emeraldsand pearls are among pieces on show by over 220 jewellers from 26 countries at the largest jewellery event of the year in Singapore

The jewellery industry looks poised for a glittering future.

While apparel has routinely been the sector making the big moves in fashion retail, the global jewellery market has been ripe for an expansion in recent years. Market research firm Euromonitor forecasts 5 per cent annual growth year on year in the US$310-billion (S$422-billion) market through 2020.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2018, with the headline 'Gem packed'. Print Edition | Subscribe
