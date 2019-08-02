Fun operations: Who says hospital visits can’t be fun?

A hospital might seem like the last place you would want to party in, but it is the venue of choice for market organiser The Local People's next unorthodox art market.

Held in partnership with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the event, called I Am Citizen, will take over the former St Andrew's Mission Hospital on National Day - with art installations, performances and a bazaar paying homage to all things Singaporean. The one-day affair marks the first open house of the restricted property in the Central Business District, which is usually off-limits to the public.