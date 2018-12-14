Four other new-to-market brands

1. I'M MEME

The South Korean make-up label, known for its playful and youthful image, launched in Singapore at Guardian in October. Top sellers include a compact and travel-friendly mini palette consisting of four eye shadows and a blush ($32.90) and lipsticks with a heart-shaped tip, which creates a soft satin finish ($19.90 each, photo 1).

2. 9CC

The South Korean label, which launched at Watsons in September, is known for its skincare formulas that contain marine extracts to help nourish the skin. A highlight product is a collagen ball ($5.90, photo 2), which can be mixed with other water-based skincare products to increase hydration.

3. UNPA COSMETICS

Famous for its bubbling lip scrub that gently exfoliates the skin, the South Korean label launched here in September at Watsons. The lip scrub ($19.90, photo 3) contains ingredients such as witch hazel and papaya extract, which help clear away dead skin. The brand also has a face scrub ($33.90), a hypoallergenic peeling gel which gently cleanses the skin without causing irritation.

4. SIGI SKIN

Singapore entrepreneur Xenia Wong founded a new skincare label last month after struggling to find products for her sensitive skin. Her range is powered by potent superfood ingredients said to nourish and brighten the skin, such as avocado, acai and kale extracts. Three signature products include (photo 4, from left) a facial cleanser ($38), a sunscreen ($58) and an eye cream ($62).

Melissa Heng