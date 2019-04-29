Female celebrates 45 years with party at shophouse

(From left) Singer Narelle Kheng, actress Fiona Xie, creative consultant Tracy Phillips, eco advocate and creative consultant Aarika Lee, entrepreneur Jaime Lee, branding agency co-founder Charmaine Seah and DJ Ginette Chittick at Female's 45th-anniversar
(From left) Singer Narelle Kheng, actress Fiona Xie, creative consultant Tracy Phillips, eco advocate and creative consultant Aarika Lee, entrepreneur Jaime Lee, branding agency co-founder Charmaine Seah and DJ Ginette Chittick at Female's 45th-anniversary party.PHOTO: FEMALE MAGAZINE
Surrender's creative manager Mae Tan (left) and public relations manager Guan Min (right) at the three-storey shophouse which was transformed into a 1970s-style nightclub.
Surrender's creative manager Mae Tan (left) and public relations manager Guan Min (right) at the three-storey shophouse which was transformed into a 1970s-style nightclub.PHOTO: FEMALE MAGAZINE
Published
1 hour ago

It was a night of rock-and-roll glamour when women's fashion and beauty magazine Female, which is owned by SPH Magazines, took over a three-storey shophouse in Neil Road last Friday for its 45thanniversary party.

The space was transformed into a 1970s-style nightclub named Studio 45, with a 5m-long mirror wall for selfies and a 2.6m-tall rotating floral monument in the centre of the dance floor.

Collaborations with event sponsors added to the glamorous fun-house atmosphere.

Cue a temporary tattoo studio by Converse, a fragrance-meetscocktail bar by Karl Lagerfeld and an Instagram-worthy dessert room by Estee Lauder.

Nearly 300 people attended the party, including personalities from the local creative scene.

Among them were fashion influencers Savina Chai, Mae Tan and Jamie QQ; musicians Narelle Kheng and Sam Rui; actress Fiona Xie; models Fiona Fussi and Iman Fandi; and DJ Ginette Chittick.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2019, with the headline 'Female celebrates 45 years with party at shophouse'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content