Female celebrates 45 years with party at shophouse

It was a night of rock-and-roll glamour when women's fashion and beauty magazine Female, which is owned by SPH Magazines, took over a three-storey shophouse in Neil Road last Friday for its 45thanniversary party.

The space was transformed into a 1970s-style nightclub named Studio 45, with a 5m-long mirror wall for selfies and a 2.6m-tall rotating floral monument in the centre of the dance floor.

Collaborations with event sponsors added to the glamorous fun-house atmosphere.

Cue a temporary tattoo studio by Converse, a fragrance-meetscocktail bar by Karl Lagerfeld and an Instagram-worthy dessert room by Estee Lauder.

Nearly 300 people attended the party, including personalities from the local creative scene.

Among them were fashion influencers Savina Chai, Mae Tan and Jamie QQ; musicians Narelle Kheng and Sam Rui; actress Fiona Xie; models Fiona Fussi and Iman Fandi; and DJ Ginette Chittick.