Fashionable first ladies steal the show during Macron's state visit to the US

SINGAPORE - The world has had its eyes on the United States this past week as the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron, France's first lady, visited the country for their first state visit hosted by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

Besides the two presidents pledging on Tuesday to seek stronger measures to contain Iran, what has also caught the world's attention is the chummy behaviour between the two leaders - repeated instances of shaking and grabbing each other's hands, exchanging kisses on the cheek and slapping each other's backs.

Not gone unnoticed has also been the strong sartorial statements made by both first lLadies, who both dressed to impress ahead of the first state dinner for the administration, since President Trump took office in January 2017.

First Lady Melania Trump, known for her tailored and polished designer outfits, paid homage to her guests by wearing a mixture of American and French fashion labels during her hosting duties. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, in turn, has stuck to pieces by her go-to fashion brand, Louis Vuitton, thus promoting a French name.

Here's a look at some of their outfits.

For their visit to the Mount Vernon estate, First Lady Melania Trump wore a black cape by Givenchy, heels by Christian Louboutin and a black clutch by Dior, all French brands, mixed up with a broad belt from Ralph Lauren, for a little nod to America.

France's leading lady wore a Louis Vuitton pale yellow dress and coordinating coat with a black-tie accent. Both women looked excellent despite their outfits being from different ends of the colour spectrum - Macron exuding a much more cheery and summery vibe compared to Trump's darker, more edgy look.



(From left) US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife First Lady Brigitte Macron at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on April 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The high necklines on both dresses also worked well with the knee-length hemlines and made the women look appropriately conservative for their day's activities, which included a tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.



Brigitte Macron (right), the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and US First Lady Melan­ia Trump in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, on April 24, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES



For a visit to the National Gallery of Art, First Lady Melania Trump wore a skirt suit by American designer Michael Kors and a hat designed by her stylist, Herve Pierre. First Lady Brigitte Macron wore a white dress and jacket by Louis Vuitton.

Related Story French, American first ladies take in Cezanne on museum outing

Trump's outfit for this visit definitely stole the show, no thanks to the severe wide-brimmed hat which draw comparisons online to Beyonce's hat in the Formation video and Olivia Pope's infamous white hat on Scandal. She never took the accessory off - even when she was indoors - and it most definitely made a statement, much like the time she made her first high-profile appearance with President Trump in a full white outfit after the Stormy Daniels scandal broke.

Macron's all-white look paled in comparison - though it was by all accounts well-fitting and perfectly suited for the occasion.



(From right) US First Lady Melania Trump US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron, on the North Portico ahead of a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on April 24, 2018. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



For the state dinner at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump sparkled in silver sequinned Chanel couture, a French label that was likely chosen in honour of her guests. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron wore an ecru-coloured long-sleeved Louis Vuitton gown with gold brocade detail.

Related Story Over a year into presidency, Trump hosts first state dinner

Related Story In Pictures: Donald Trump hosts state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron

The dress chosen by Trump seemed slightly over the top for a state dinner, seeing as First Ladies and diplomatic guests usually choose less glitzy numbers for the occasion. Still, she did look beautiful, with her signature icy expression matching her dress perfectly.

Macron's gown for the night was a real winner. Though the long sleeves were a tad conservative, the cut of the dress looked fantastic on her and the gold embellishments added just the right amount of sparkle.