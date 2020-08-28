Fashion will once again rise from the ashes

In the best of times, fashion can be a source of delight, inspiration, invention and fantasy. But these are not the best of times.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the trappings of modern fashion - epic shows in glamorous locales, new must-haves every season, product drops at frantic speeds and frequencies - are suddenly looking painfully out of touch. From retail networks to supply chains, the industry as we know it has been disrupted.

However, one of the powers of fashion is also its ability to reflect the times, and in these times of grave uncertainty, the industry has shown surprising resilience and adaptation - putting thoughts of profitability aside to throw its considerable muscle and resources behind relief, research and emergency efforts.

When the virus first started seeping out of China in January, the major fashion weeks still carried on. It was not quite business as usual - face masks and hand sanitisers were spotted everywhere, from front rows to backstage - but the threat had not yet exploded to its current scale.

When Giorgio Armani cancelled his Milan Fashion Week show in lieu of a virtual live stream, more than a few viewed it as unnecessary caution.

But Italy soon turned into an epicentre of the pandemic and hospitals were overwhelmed. Fashion brands sprang into action. The Armani Group donated €1.25 million (S$2 million) to Italian hospitals. The Prada Group donated six intensive care and resuscitation units to three Milanese hospitals. Donatella and Allegra Versace each pledged €100,000 to Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

Moncler gave €10 million to support the construction of a new hospital with 400 intensive care units. Kering committed €2 million to Italy and Tod's, €5 million. Bvlgari and Dolce&Gabbana poured money into research efforts focused on finding a cure.

When the virus tore through the rest of Europe, fashion's biggest names stepped up to the plate. LVMH turned its perfume factories over to the production of hand sanitisers - a valuable resource that the conglomerate distributed for free to the health authorities.

Prada followed suit, converting its factories to manufacture medical gowns and masks, as did the Zegna Group.

In London, Burberry similarly retooled its Yorkshire factory to make masks and gowns while funding vaccine research and making donations to charity organisations that tackle food poverty.

The Yoox Net-a-Porter group donated its entire Premiere Delivery Service fleet to Age UK outposts, which make essential deliveries to the elderly and the vulnerable.



Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2008 collection in collaboration with artist Richard Prince, which featured models dressed as nurses. Fashion may be seen as frivolous and a low priority in a pandemic, but there will still be a place for the creativity and soulful engagement of the industry. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES





A model shows a look from the Marine Serre spring/summer 2020 collection .PHOTO: SHOWBIT



As the virus hit the United States, American brands swiftly jumped into the fray. Behemoths such as Ralph Lauren and PVH committed millions of dollars to support employees, healthcare workers and smaller American fashion businesses impacted by the pandemic.

As admirable, heroic even, as these actions are, they are fundamentally temporary measures to patch the holes that the coronavirus has ripped in our socioeconomic fabric. What comes after?

Admittedly, of all the things to worry and be afraid about now, an industry dealing in imagery and imagination is not the easiest for which to feel sympathy.

Though fashion in its current form may be one of the most damaging industries to the planet, it is also one of the largest drivers of the world economy and the source of livelihood for millions.

According to a joint report published recently by Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company, the global fashion industry - which grew to US$2.5 trillion in worth before the pandemic - is expected to see revenues shrink by 30 per cent in 2020.

The personal luxury goods sector - which encompasses luxury fashion, accessories, watches, jewellery and high-end beauty - will be even harder hit, with estimates of revenue contractions of 35 to 39 per cent.

Already, LVMH had anticipated first-quarter sales to dip by 20 per cent, while Kering projected a drop of 13 to 14 per cent.

Burberry, with its higher exposure to brick-and-mortar retail in China, predicted sales to fall by almost 30 per cent.

As of the first week of April, the shares of Capri Holdings - which owns brands such as Versace and Jimmy Choo - had lost 58 per cent of its value. Those of Tapestry, which owns Kate Spade and Coach, declined by 45 per cent and Ralph Lauren's by 37 per cent.

The 2020 cruise shows have all been cancelled or postponed, as have the men's and haute couture fashion weeks.

The fate of the September shows remains up in the air.

Think of all the finished designs that will never make it to the shop floor, the small businesses unable to cover rent and having to fold, the merchandise - a result of collective time, money and effort - languishing on shelves, retail and manufacturing workers put out of their jobs, the limbo existence of the freelance workers and creatives that are the beating heart of the industry.

It is extremely hard to think of the long term when the day-to-day can change so drastically. But perhaps in its own twisted way, there is no better time for reckoning and reconfiguration.

Do we need to travel so much? Do we need to consume so voraciously? Do we need to churn out new product at such relentless, dizzying speed?

In what seemed like a lifetime ago, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sat down for a joint interview with System magazine. Even back then in 2016, the two visionaries were already having qualms about fashion's trajectory.

"I think there's something slightly wrong about this idea of big brands," Prada said.

Simons agreed: "There is no more freedom in the structure of a House; it has evolved into this kind of massive octopus where the structure itself has become too dominant and too defining."

Four years later, the two would team up in an unprecedented move to co-helm Prada - a sign of the industry beginning to recalibrate even before the pandemic hit. And when all this is over, we will still need beauty; we will need to dream again.

But perhaps this time around, those dreams can be intertwined with more mindfulness and meaning.

Perhaps they can take place in a world where creativity trumps commerce, where soulful engagement and storytelling take precedence over likes and millions of followers.

Jean Touitou, founder of French fashion brand A.P.C, thinks this will be the silver lining of this crisis.

In a conversation with Tim Blanks for website Business of Fashion, Touitou said he could see "how this will inspire a different kind of creativity".

No matter how dark it gets, there will always be light at the end of the tunnel - even though the end of this dark tunnel is indiscernible for now.

If the past has taught us anything, it is that fashion emerges from crises with more clarity, purpose and creativity.

Post-World War I fashion liberated women from corsets and hoop skirts. The end of World War II birthed a new kind of beauty (and the New Look).

The Great Recession of 2008 stripped away frivolity for Philo-driven practicality and empowerment.

What will post-Covid-19 bring?

"Less is more" will be a good start. But one thing's for sure - as Touitou said: "Desire cannot disappear."

And that is the power of fashion.

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.