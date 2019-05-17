Fashion graduates' creations hit the runway

May is graduation month for tertiary students here and those pursuing fashion have been busy putting the final touches on their stylish creations.

A zero-waste fashion collection with designs that aim to eliminate fabric waste and a womenswear collection inspired by Victorian England's industrial revolution are among the works featured at graduate fashion shows this month.

Lasalle College of the Arts and the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) held their graduate fashion show earlier this month, while Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) is holding its show today and tomorrow.

Mr Anthony Tan, vice-dean of the Fashion Studies Programme at Nafa's School of Art & Design, says the works created by Nafa graduates reflect different personalities and authenticity in their interpretation of contemporary fashion.

"Our graduates are young with voices that speak of the role they would play in the future of fashion."

Mr Dinu Bodiciu, lecturer in charge of Fashion Design and Textiles at Lasalle College of the Arts, says students at the school go beyond producing fashion collections.

"Their graduation projects also include styling, portfolio development, a self-directed photo shoot and industry collaborations."

Fashion design lecturer Aven Kee, manager of the School of Fashion and Design at MDIS, says this year's designs show immense potential and that students could also push boundaries.

Here are some highlights from these graduate fashion shows.