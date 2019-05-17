Style

Fashion graduates' creations hit the runway

The childrenswear and menswear collection by Lasalle student Ng Jia Min, 22, explores Singapore's identity and reflects its kaleidoscope of different cultures and ethnicities. Lasalle student Sandy Ong, 22, wanted to create a zero-waste collection. H
Lasalle student Sandy Ong, 22, wanted to create a zero-waste collection. Her garments were created from geometric shapes of different dimensions and put together in a grid, which helped to minimise fabric waste. PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS
The childrenswear and menswear collection by Lasalle student Ng Jia Min, 22, explores Singapore's identity and reflects its kaleidoscope of different cultures and ethnicities. Lasalle student Sandy Ong, 22, wanted to create a zero-waste collection. H
The childrenswear and menswear collection by Lasalle student Ng Jia Min, 22, explores Singapore's identity and reflects its kaleidoscope of different cultures and ethnicities. PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS
The childrenswear and menswear collection by Lasalle student Ng Jia Min, 22, explores Singapore's identity and reflects its kaleidoscope of different cultures and ethnicities. Lasalle student Sandy Ong, 22, wanted to create a zero-waste collection. H
(Left) The womenswear collection by Nafa student Ang Hui En, 22, was inspired by the Victorian England industrial revolution and the social issue of child labour, which was prominent during the period. (Right) Womenswear brand Vertere, created by Nafa students Clara Ancilla Tjhin, 21, Ervy Nurjana Hasan, 21, and Jessica Faustine Suwito, 22, aims to reduce clothing waste - each piece can be worn in multiple ways.PHOTO: NANYANG ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS
The childrenswear and menswear collection by Lasalle student Ng Jia Min, 22, explores Singapore's identity and reflects its kaleidoscope of different cultures and ethnicities. Lasalle student Sandy Ong, 22, wanted to create a zero-waste collection. H
This collection by MDIS student Amanda Ng, 26, was inspired by the Chauvet cave paintings in France and is a modern interpretation of the hand-painted prints found in the Palaeolithic cave. PHOTO: MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE OF SINGAPORE
Published
36 min ago
melheng@sph.com.sg

May is graduation month for tertiary students here and those pursuing fashion have been busy putting the final touches on their stylish creations.

A zero-waste fashion collection with designs that aim to eliminate fabric waste and a womenswear collection inspired by Victorian England's industrial revolution are among the works featured at graduate fashion shows this month.

Lasalle College of the Arts and the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) held their graduate fashion show earlier this month, while Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) is holding its show today and tomorrow.

Mr Anthony Tan, vice-dean of the Fashion Studies Programme at Nafa's School of Art & Design, says the works created by Nafa graduates reflect different personalities and authenticity in their interpretation of contemporary fashion.

"Our graduates are young with voices that speak of the role they would play in the future of fashion."

Mr Dinu Bodiciu, lecturer in charge of Fashion Design and Textiles at Lasalle College of the Arts, says students at the school go beyond producing fashion collections.

"Their graduation projects also include styling, portfolio development, a self-directed photo shoot and industry collaborations."

Fashion design lecturer Aven Kee, manager of the School of Fashion and Design at MDIS, says this year's designs show immense potential and that students could also push boundaries.

Here are some highlights from these graduate fashion shows.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2019, with the headline 'Fashion graduates' creations hit the runway'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content