Dior brings festive cheer to Jewel

The next time you are at Jewel Changi Airport with time to kill, treat yourself to a luxurious session of beauty sampling at the new pop-up by Dior Parfums.

Fitted in gold and white, the Dior Atelier of Dreams pop-up was conceptualised to give visitors a glimpse into the exclusive Dior Ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, where Christian Dior himself worked.

Here, you can test the Maison's full range of skincare and make-up, including the Rouge Dior lipsticks and new limited-edition holiday collection.

If you are shopping for gifts, Dior is offering personalised product engraving with a minimum purchase of $150.

The pop-up runs till Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1, 01-K201B.