Design & style news

New furniture range from Harvey Norman

Spruce up your home to welcome guests during Chinese New Year with new sofas from Harvey Norman.

The retailer has released two new styles. The Metallico Steel Frame sofas sport galvanised, sturdy steel frames and steel core wood grain legs for a bounce-proof addition to your living room. The sofas, wrapped in premium foam and soft fibre, are priced from $899.

If you prefer something more classically comfortable, the new leather sofa collection, which comes in more than 30 colours, is designed with adjustable headrest and lumbar support. Its entry price starting at $1,299 means you have less to fret about when young children clamber all over, potentially ruining the leather.

Both ranges are available at Harvey Norman's Millenia Walk flagship store.

La Mer has Singapore boutique

Luxury French skincare label La Mer has opened its first standalone boutique in Singapore, at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in November last year.

The store carries the full range of offerings from La Mer, including make-up and cult favourites such as the Creme de la Mer and The Concentrate, previously available only at beauty counters in stores like Tangs or Robinsons.

Customers can schedule personalised consultations on their skin and lifestyle needs as well as receive other complimentary services such as hand massages.

Exclusive to the flagship is a private facial cabin for one , offering five facial services that use La Mer products. Expect to pay $450 a session for the 75-minute Miracle Broth Facial.

Snap up eyeshadow from Fenty Beauty

Pop singer Rihanna's inclusive beauty line Fenty Beauty is starting the new year with new products.

Available in eight colour stories, the new Snap Shadows are mini eyeshadow palettes ($39 each or two for $70) designed to snap together so you can easily carry around a pair of your favourites.

The concept is not unlike the brand's existing Match Stix - magnetic make-up sticks that click together for you to mix and match. Use the palettes alone or together.

Each six-pan palette fits snugly in the palm of your hand and shades range from everyday neutrals to smoky hues to shimmery pastels.

Available online at sephora.sg and in Sephora stores from next Thursday.

Pre-loved items at a steal

Ahead of Chinese New Year, local jeweller La Putri is hosting a pre-loved fashion sale of designer labels. Tomorrow, shop coveted brands such as Marni, Stella McCartney, Lanvin and more at prices between $50 and $100.

The one-day sale will feature second-hand apparel and accessories like bags and scarves. All proceeds will go towards children supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The jeweller is also offering 20 per cent off La Putri jewellery on the day - make a purchase and 10 per cent of the value will be donated in your name.

The Preloved With Love: Fashion Upcycling With La Putri event is at La Putri, 02-15 Mandarin Gallery, tomorrow from noon to 5pm.