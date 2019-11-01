Design and style news: Harvey Norman's refreshed superstore, new collections from Daniel Wellington and Sephora, and more

Harvey Norman opens refreshed superstore at Millenia Walk

To celebrate its 18th anniversary, furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman has given its Millenia Walk flagship a facelift. The superstore opens its doors to the public on Saturday (Nov 2).

Customers can look forward to expanded ranges in the product categories of floor care (which include vacuum cleaners, handsticks and flooring), coffee machines, and food preparation and cooking.

At the food preparation area, cooking specialists are on hand to help buyers sift through the wide range of appliances. Should you be torn choosing one of the many built-in cooking appliances, they can arrange for a one-to-one hands-on session to try out the various models. This service is exclusive to the flagship and available by appointment only.

The personal care section has also been revamped and expanded. A new Touch and Try corner lets you test out hair dryers and styling tools at two on-site dressers - which should be helpful when you are wading through more than 170 grooming and personal care products.



PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN



Ikea goes hype with Virgil Abloh collaboration

If you have always wanted to own a piece from American luxury streetwear label Off-White, but could not find the will or money to do so, try this next best thing. Founder of the label Virgil Abloh has collaborated with Ikea to design an entire collection of furniture.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF IKEA



Launched in stores in limited quantities from Thursday (Oct 31), the collection titled Markerad turns everyday furniture into design icons.

It was designed with millennials moving into their first homes in mind. In the 14-piece collection, there are functional pieces with a subtle design touch like a cabinet with a red nail-shaped handle, a mirror and even cushion covers.

But sure to be hot items are the furnishings emblazoned with Abloh's iconic, tongue-in-cheek quotation marks - such as a "Wet Grass" green rug ($299) and Ikea's carrier bag reimagined as a minimalist brown paper bag ($14.90 to $19.90).

Each customer is limited to a purchase of two Markerad products and four Markerad dining chairs, while stocks last.

Daniel Wellington launches first link watch



PHOTO: COURTESY OF DANIEL WELLINGTON



Get a headstart on your Christmas shopping with the newest collection from Swedish fashion watch brand Daniel Wellington. The Iconic Link features a classic link design in the minimalist fashion the brand has come to be known for.

Three years in the making, the link watch is a first for the label's staple collection of leather-strap watches - which, through social media, have propelled the brand's fast-growing reputation in under a decade.

With three-piece links and a butterfly clasp, the unisex watch is available in three sizes (28mm, 32mm, 36mm), two bracelet colours (silver and rose gold), and two dial colours (black and white). Prices are $279 for the 28mm and 32mm, and $299 for the 36mm.

Available at all Daniel Wellington stores including Ion Orchard and Suntec City

Sephora unveils first eco-conscious skincare line





PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA



Pampering your skin with clean ingredients does not have to be expensive. Launched in September, beauty retailer Sephora's first clean skincare line is packed with 91 to 99 per cent naturally derived ingredients and all products cost less than $40.

Highlights from the in-house collection include the All Day Hydrator ($28) formulated with hyaluronic acid that works great as a daily moisturiser, the Glow Peel Pads ($24) containing natural glycolic acid from sugar cane that exfoliates and smooths skin, and the Ultra Glow Serum ($29), a steal for a product with Vitamin C and E.

The brand also walks the talk with sustainable packaging. All the packaging is made from recyclable plastic derived from sugar cane, and printed with vegetable-based inks.