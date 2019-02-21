Could Lagerfeld's cat inherit fortune?

PARIS • Life will still be purr-fect for Karl Lagerfeld's pet Choupette after his death. Already the most famous cat in fashion, the white fluffy Burmese cat he doted on could become the richest feline on the planet.

The eight-year-old has enjoyed a jet-set lifestyle since he "kidnapped" her in 2011 from his young friend, model Baptiste Giabiconi.

Now, she could be about to inherit a slice of his estimated US$200-million (S$270-million) fortune.

Long before his death on Tuesday, Lagerfeld said he had made sure Choupette would go on living in the style she had become accustomed to, with her own bodyguard and two maids.

"Choupette is a rich girl," he once told French television, hinting that he had written her into his will.

"She has her own fortune," he added of her worth, thought to be at least US$3.4 million, which she earned with him doing advertisements for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand.

Choupette, who has about 180,000 followers on Instagram, is the hero of a book, Choupette: The Private Life Of A High-Flying Fashion Cat (2014), where she was photographed in the arms of supermodel Linda Evangelista and snuggling with model-turned-actress Laetitia Casta.

The book includes recipes for her favourite meals prepared by some of the best restaurants in Paris.

"She is like a human being, only with an extra quality - silence," said Lagerfeld, who lived alone and admitted that "Choupette is the centre of my world".

Under French law, he could not leave his millions to a cat.

"That's okay," he told reporters who once raised the issue, "because I am not French", hinting that the money could be left in trust.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE