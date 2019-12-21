Clothes by Fashion Nova stitched by underpaid workers

LOS ANGELES • Fashion Nova has perfected fast fashion for the Instagram era.

The mostly online retailer leans on a vast network of celebrities, influencers and random selfietakers who post about the brand relentlessly on social media.

It is built to satisfy a very online clientele by mass-producing cheap clothes that look expensive.

"They need to buy a lot of different styles and probably wear them only a couple times so their Instagram feeds can stay fresh," Mr Richard Saghian, Fashion Nova's founder, said in an interview last year.

To enable that habit, he gives them a constant stream of new options that are priced to sell. For example, Fashion Nova's skin-tight denim goes for US$24.99 (S$34).

And, he said, the company can get its clothes made "in less than two weeks", often by manufacturers in Los Angeles, a short drive from its headquarters.

That model hints at an ugly secret behind the brand's success. The United States' federal Labour Department has found many Fashion Nova garments are stitched together by a workforce in the US that is paid illegally low wages.

Los Angeles is filled with factories that pay workers off the books and as little as possible, battling overseas rivals that can pay even less. Many people behind the sewing machines are in the country illegally and unlikely to challenge their bosses.

After repeated violations were found in factories making Fashion Nova clothes, federal officials met company representatives.

"We have already had a highly productive and positive meeting with the Department of Labour," Fashion Nova lawyer Erica Meierhans told The New York Times. "Any suggestion Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false."

The company does not deal directly with factories. Instead, it places bulk orders with companies that design the clothes and then ship fabric to separately owned sewing contractors, where workers stitch the clothes together and stick Fashion Nova's label on them.

Under federal law, brands cannot be penalised for wage theft in factories if they can credibly claim they did not know their clothes were made by workers paid illegally low wages.

The Labour Department has collected millions in back wages and penalties from Los Angeles garment businesses in recent years, but has not fined a retailer.

In September, three officials from the department met Fashion Nova's lawyers to tell them that, over four years, the brand's clothes were found in 50 probes of factories paying less than the federal minimum wage or failing to pay overtime.

The lawyers said the company had taken action and updated its agreements with vendors.

Now, if Fashion Nova learns that a factory has been charged with violating laws "governing the wages and hours of its employees, child labour, forced labour or unsafe working conditions", the brand will put the middleman who hired that factory on a six-month probation.

The working relationship would continue, unless workers file another complaint against the same factory or another one that the contractor hired during those six months. At that point, the brand will suspend the contractor until it passes a third-party audit.

While Fashion Nova has taken steps to address the Labour Department's findings, Ms Meierhans said the company works with hundreds of manufacturers and "is not responsible for how these vendors handle their payrolls".

Last month, The New York Times visited seven companies that got Fashion Nova clothes made in factories that underpaid workers, according to the Labour Department's investigations. Some spoke freely about their work with the brand. Others refused to comment or spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing that they might lose the company as a client if they went on the record.

The five owners and employees who agreed to be interviewed said Fashion Nova would always push to pay the lowest price possible for each garment and would demand a quick turnaround.

But Mr Saghian said: "They give me the best possible price they can give me, for that will allow them to still break a profit."

NYTIMES