Classics with a twist

Local actress Constance Lau, 28, who plays "Radio One Asia" in Crazy Rich Asians (2018), talks about how to master prints with confidence.

What projects have been keeping you busy lately?

"I'm in the midst of filming (local drama series) 128 Circle and The Last Madame. 128 Circle delves into the lives of hawkers, while the latter show has a very different story. The Last Madame is set in the 1930s and both shows are slated for a September debut."

Describe your style.

"My personal style very much depends on my mood that day. I generally wear a lot of classics, but with a twist. I think this is very much a representation of who I am - not over-the-top, but still slightly playful. An example would be a tweed jacket with a printed T-shirt and a pair of jeans. I'm not very adventurous, but I don't want to be too safe at the same time."

What is an item in your closet you cannot live without?

"Jackets. I'm a huge fan of jackets and blazers, I probably have at least 40 pieces in my closet."

What is the best purchase you have made in recent months?

"It's got to be a personalised denim jacket from Japan. It is extremely versatile and serves to keep me warm whenever I'm feeling cold - which happens most of the time."

In your opinion, what are some must-have pieces?

"A pair of jeans, black pumps and a buttoned-up shirt."

What does being happy mean to you?

"Happiness is being kind to others and yourself, and being in charge of your life."

• This story first appeared in the August 2019 issue of The Singapore Women's Weekly.