Charge, grab, hang on tight

"It will be war," said one veteran.

It was hours before the exclusive pop-up store in Rome opened on Thursday last week for fashion editors and influencers to shop the Giambattista x H&M collection ahead of the hoi polloi on Nov 7, but already, we were discussing the best course of attack.

"Go for the accessories first," advised another seasoned fashion journalist. "They are the most popular."

Another tip she offered: "Hold on to all the pieces you can grab. If you put them down, someone will take them."

That night, while we waited at the H&M store in Rome's shopping street to open at 10pm for the pop-up event, we apprised one another of which frocks we had our eye on.

One member of our battalion, a social media influencer, was gunning for the fiery red gown Kendall Jenner had modelled for the runway show. I promised her if I got to it first, I would grab it on her behalf.

It turned out to be a good move, as I managed to snag the last piece in her size. Around me were excitement and organised chaos, as the mainly female horde swarmed the clothes racks, arms overflowing with pouffy dresses. As the night progressed, sales staff removed empty racks as stock ran out.

I had aimed to bag a floral tiered dress for an upcoming wedding I was attending, but though we were among the first few in the queue, there were no more pieces in my size by the time I spotted it. I tailed a fellow shopper who was holding on to a piece, hoping she would let her guard down, but she never did let go of it.

In the end, I waved the white flag and took to observing the battle scene instead. From what I could see, the 11 pieces I picked out were the ones which trotted off the racks faster than a supermodel down the catwalk.