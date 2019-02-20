Celebrities pay tribute to fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld

PARIS - "I wish I could give you one last hug," supermodel Gigi Hadid posted online after news broke on Tuesday (Feb 19) of the death of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Other celebrities were also quick to share their memories of the 85-year-old.

Lily Allen, singer: "You made me feel like a princess. I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years."

Alexa Chung, model and TV presenter: "I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life... Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig."

Naomi Campbell, supermodel: "Karl, too many memories to write... (Thanks) for taking the chance on 16-year-old girl from South London and opening my eyes. May you rest with the highest."

Miley Cyrus, singer: "In recent years, we have and will continue to lose so many legends... we have to take responsibility... we have to do what pioneers like Karl would want us to do - make big impacts and change the world thru fashion! #NoFur #Sustainability #LoveOnly #NoShame #JustLove."

Claudia Schiffer, supermodel: "Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style and survival in the fashion business. He is the only person who could make black and white colourful."

Kylie Minogue, singer: "I loved working with you. Unique, masterful, funny and generous."

Liu Wen, Chinese supermodel: "I still remember when I walked the Chanel show the first time in 2008... we may all age and pass on from this world, but your artistic vision will never disappear."