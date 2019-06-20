Casio G-Shock collaboration watches sell out in seconds and minutes

TOKYO, JAPAN - Last October, Casio released a limited edition G-Shock, which was a collaboration with Japanese streetwear purveyor BAPE.

The watch - to celebrate BAPE's 25th anniversary and G-Shock's 35th anniverary - is wrapped in the clothing brand's signature 1st Camo print with gold detailing on the face and back.

The 50 pieces assigned to Singapore sold out within half an hour.

It's not unusual for G-Shock collaboration watches.

Last year, Casio and McDonald's worked together to release a timepiece with a face resembling the layers of a Big Mac, complete with the Golden Arches logo on top.

Mr Takashi Uema, general manager from Casio's global marketing headquarters, says: "The 1,000 pieces sold out within seconds, literally within the click of a mouse on the MacDonald's website."

Collaborations are important communication models for G-Shock, says Mr Uema.

"We have to talk to not just watch fans but also arts, sports and music fans. Collaborations do not just add value, they are great marketing strategies," he says, brandishing several collaboration watches including the Master Optimus Prime Resonant Model that transforms from a robot to a watch pedestal, which was done in partnership with the Transformers franchise.

Related Story The watch for frequent fliers and their pilots

Mr Kazunori Yamanobe, creative director of BAPE's design department, says the company has done about 30 collaborations with G-Shock since 1998.

The idea for a collaborative watch to celebrate BAPE's 25th anniversary started percolating five years ago.

"The biggest challenge was adapting the Camo print for a watch. We have to make sure it doesn't affect visibility because the most important role for watches is to tell the time clearly," says Mr Yamanobe.

Asked what Casio looks for in a collaborator, Mr Uema says: "We first look at what's on trend. Then we talk about concepts. We don't just have a collaboration because something is in vogue.

"We work with collaborators who share the values of G-Shock. And we have to make sure we deliver something interesting which make G-Shock fans happy."