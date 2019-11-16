Bvlgari lights up Ion

This year's holiday decorations at Orchard have traded Disney for bejewelled glamour.

Italian luxury jeweller Bvlgari has decked Ion Orchard out with an 18.5m Fireworks Tree and an 18.5m free-standing Serpenti Necklace light structure, inspired by Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti jewellery piece.

You will not find actual jewels on the towering structures - the opulence comes from a 15km strip of 200K LED RGB lights in the tree and 150,000 micro LED lights in the necklace structure.

The dazzling structures weredesigned as interactive installations. Members of the public can download mobile apps through which each structure can be lit up in an array of colours. The apps are free to download on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Bvlgari's Dream Maker Holiday Installations are on display outside Ion Orchard until Jan 1 from 10am to 11pm daily.