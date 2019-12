Bottega Veneta shines at awards

LONDON • Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee was the big winner at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, picking up the top prizes at a glitzy ceremony where industry veterans Giorgio Armani and Naomi Campbell were also honoured.

Lee, a Briton, who joined the Italian luxury goods maker last year and has received buzzing reviews for his modern twists on the label's classic looks, was named Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year - Womenswear and Accessories Designer of the Year.

Known for its woven leather bags, Bottega Veneta, a unit of luxury group Kering, was also named Brand of the Year.

Italian designer Armani, who founded his label in 1975 and went on to become one of the biggest names in fashion, regularly dressing celebrities and royals, received the Outstanding Achievement prize.

The honour recognises the 85-year-old's "outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vision of timeless style and care for detail, that have provided such inspiration to so many in the industry".

Campbell, one of the catwalk's most recognisable faces and one of the five major supermodels of the early 1990s, was named Fashion Icon, a tribute to her industry and charitable work.

At the event held at London's Royal Albert Hall, singer Rihanna's Fenty label picked up the Urban Luxe award, Adut Akech took Model of the Year and Dior's Kim Jones was lauded as British Designer of the Year - Menswear.

Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress for her 2011 nuptials to Britain's Prince William, bagged the Trailblazer Award, while Moncler chief executive Remo Ruffini was named Business Leader.

Guests at the awards, a fund-raiser for British Fashion Council charities, included Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett and singer Kylie Minogue.

REUTERS