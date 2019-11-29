Black Friday deals and steals

Barely a month after Singles Day on Nov 11, discounts are back for the Black Friday sale today. The annual American retail sale that traditionally takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving has been gaining traction with shoppers and retailers here in recent years.

Based on last year's online retail sales data, Black Friday is the second biggest online shopping event in Singapore, behind Singles Day, according to a survey by advertising platform Criteo. The survey found that online retail sales and traffic last year jumped by 114 per cent and 83 per cent respectively.

While many of the best deals are found in brick-and-mortar stores, Black Friday sales usually stretch to the following Monday, called Cyber Monday, where more deals are found online.

The Straits Times rounds up nine stores with some of the best deals.

1 ROBINSONS

One store rules them all on Black Friday in Singapore and Robinsons rises to the occasion again this year.

The Great Blackout, which has drawn overnight queues in previous years, will take place from 7am today to 1am tomorrow at the department store's outlets in Jem, Raffles City and The Heeren.

Shoppers can look forward to up to 90 per cent off storewide on brands including Dyson, Samsonite, skintech brand Foreo and fashion label Oasis.

Selected items will be heavily discounted at a purchase-with-purchase price. For instance, with any purchase, you can get a Mayer 5.5L Air Fryer at $69 or two for $115 (usual price is $299 for one) and a KitchenAid 4.8L Stand Mixer Onyx at $499 (down from $1,018).

Spend a minimum of $5,000 nett storewide and get a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6+128GB mobile phone in pearl white plus a Google Home Mini for free, while stocks last.

An exclusive deal for OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Card members is a free Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with a minimum spend of $8,000 nett storewide, while stocks last.

The first 300 in line at each store will get an early bird survival kit.

2 ION ORCHARD

If midnight queues and jostling with crowds are not your scene, go to Ion Orchard, where the Black Friday sales have already started on Monday at a more relaxed pace.

Beauty picks rule here. Both Giorgio Armani Beauty (today only) and Yves Saint Laurent Beaute (today and tomorrow) are offering 20 per cent off all purchases. At Skin Inc Skin Supplement Bar, it is 25 per cent off storewide from today to Monday.

If you are shopping for gifts, until Monday, Pandora is offering three jewellery pieces for the price of two - limited to three redemptions per customer while stocks last.

Also until Monday, fans of Nespresso can enjoy deals like 50 per cent off the CitiZ machine (usual price is $358) or the CitiZ and Aeroccino Milk Frother bundle (usual price is $428), with the purchase of five sleeves of coffee.

3 TANGS

Classic and preferred members of Tangs receive 12 per cent rebate today. This is up from the usual six and 10 per cent they get respectively.

They can also enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent off home, fashion and kids' items on the two days, during which the store's opening hours are extended till 10.30pm.

For today only, deals in stores include the Tefal Easygliss steam iron at $59.90 (usual price is $105) and Tanita Ultra Slim Digital Bathroom Scale at $38 (down from $100).

Shoppers can use the promo code "BFCM10" to enjoy $10 off a minimum spend of $150 at Tangs.com or on Sunday and Cyber Monday.

4 TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

The early bird sales kick off at 10am today, with complimentary $10 vouchers for the first 1,000 customers at the Atrium on level one.

Limited product bundles such as Thermos 0.35L SS One-Push Tumblers Set (usual price is $90 ) and Happycall IH Gold 20cm Die Cast Frying Pans will be going at two for $50 (down from $90 each) .

Deals for beauty and women's accessories include 30 per cent off regular-priced items at Oyone Paris and 50 per cent off selected styles at Sunglass Hut, while men can buy formal shirts from Cote Opera or Formen for only $25.

If you are looking for luggage for your year-end holiday, Pierre Cardin's 20-and 24-inch 4-Double Wheels Expandable Hard Case Spinner luggage with Anti-theft Zipper and TSA Lock are now $89 (down from $548). There are also offers from Hush Puppies and American Tourister.

Bedsheets and linen include microfibre quilts from Eurodale at $100 (usual prices are $349 to $399) and eco botanic pillows from Nature Basics at $49 (down from $199).

5 OG

The stores at Albert Street, Orchard Point and People's Park are offering 20 per cent discount till Sunday and 10 per cent rebate today.

Additionally, women's wear brands like Joan Allen, Anne Kelly, Arthur Yen and Joanna Miller have discounts of up to 85 per cent, and all regular-priced shoes at Skechers are going at 30 per cent off.

Shoppers can stock up on health and wellness products at Sweet Nature, Honey Farm and Honeyworld, which have discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Winter wear at Vaude and luggage from brands including Eminent and Slazenger are going at 30 per cent off, while prices of sale items have been cut by 15 per cent.

6 COURTS

The furniture and electronics retailer's 14 outlets and online store (courts.com.sg) are offering price reductions of up to 90 per cent on a variety of electronics and lifestyle products till Monday.

Attractive gifts are available with purchase, such as a Philips steam iron (worth $85) if you spend at least $499 and an LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (worth $999) if you hit a minimum of $3,999.

7 METRO

In a partnership with online marketplace Lazada, Metro is offering up to 90 per cent off on a variety of products on the website lazada.sg/shop/metro.

New Lazada customers can enjoy $15 off with the code "METRO NEW" if they spend a minimum of $100 and shipping is free for all shoppers who buy more than $150 nett worth of items.

Gift vouchers and gift-with-purchase promotions are available for shoppers who spend at least $2,000 or $3,000 on mattresses in a single receipt. Spend at least $2,000, for example, and get an additional $200 in Metro Gift Vouchers and a gift-with-purchase Mayer rice cooker worth $239.

8 SOCIETYA

Choose Asian designers at multi-label store SocietyA, which is offering 40 per cent off all regular-priced items from today to Monday.

The boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre carries Asian labels such as Jonathan Liang, Peggy Hartanto and Singapore's Aijek and Ying The Label. The sale excludes items under new arrivals, designer spotlight and trunk shows and existing sale items.

9 SEPHORA

Beauty-product fans can look forward to 15 per cent off storewide at Sephora - the closest to the retailer's bi-annual VIP sale, which offers 20 per cent off. The sale is also online at sephora.sg