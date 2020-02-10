Best and worst looks at the 92nd Oscars

SINGAPORE - The stars turned up shining at Hollywood's biggest event, the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb 10) Singapore time.

It may have been a congregation of Hollywood's finest - think Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson - but it was the underdogs that stole the limelight on the red carpet. Leading the Best Dressed list were first-timers at the Oscars, actresses Rebel Wilson and Florence Pugh, who proved that classy is always the way to go.

On the other hand, some misses of the night included a host of comedians and Frozen 2 singers - though none could top Kristen Wiig for her daring red get-up, which can only be described as a bloody mess.

The Straits Times scoped out the best and worst looks on the Oscars red carpet.

BEST

Janelle Monae - Singer Janelle Monae should be applauded for her bold extraterrestrial Ralph Lauren get-up, a risky but refreshing sight in a sea of safe choices on this year's red carpet.

Rebel Wilson - It's old-school Hollywood glamour for actress Rebel Wilson, dressed like an Oscar herself in a glittering Jason Wu gown. Attending the Oscars for the first time for her appearance in Jojo Rabbit, the Aussie actress kept it classy and chic with coiffed hair and a red lip.

Florence Pugh - Little Women's Amy, actress Florence Pugh, turned heads in a tiered teal Louis Vuitton dress and matching heels. Not bad for an Oscar debut.





Actresses Rebel Wilson (left) and Florence Pugh. PHOTOS: AFP



Cynthia Erivo - Best Actress nominee for her portrayal of political activist Harriet Tubman in biopic Harriet, Cynthia Erivo was definitely memorable in this Versace ball gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline and tasteful leg slit.

Timothee Chalamet - Props to golden boy Timothee Chalamet for not wearing a boring tux like every other actor at the Awards. We dig this tracksuit-esque, aviation-inspired navy look from Prada, accented with a Cartier brooch.



Actress Cynthia Erivo (left) and actor Timothee Chalamet. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



WORST

Sandra Oh - Oh, Sandra. The usually elegant actress took a misstep with over-the-top tulle and feathery puffed sleeves, which bring to mind the feather dusters our parents used to discipline us with back in the day - not an ideal association.

Aurora - Not too sure if we should feel offended by Norwegian singer Aurora's overtly oriental outfit paired with chunky trainers. Can someone let her know Chinese New Year officially ended last week.



Singer Aurora (left) and comedian Kristen Wiig. PHOTOS AFP



Kristen Wiig - Comedian Kristen Wiig confuses us all with this strange, unflattering red number. Is she a red blood cell? A lasagna with an off-balance tomato sauce-to-cheese ratio?





Comedian Maya Rudolph (left) and singer Idina Menzel. PHOTOS: AFP



Maya Rudolph - Another miss for the comedians, Maya Rudolph's sequined orange Valentino gown looks comfy but clumsy. Not even those green dangly earrings she says Beyonce once wore can save this look.

Idina Menzel - When will the stars finally learn that giant bows on the red carpet pretty much never pan out well? Why the Frozen singer went with this anyway is (Into The) Unknown.