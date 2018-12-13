Around the world in a World War II plane

SINGAPORE - Next August, two British pilots will attempt a world first by circumnavigating the globe in a restored 1943 Spitfire, one of the most iconic planes of World War II.

By the time they are done, just before Christmas, Steve Brooks and Matt Jones would have covered 43,000km and made 150 stops in 30 countries, piloting the aircraft - which won victory laurels during the Battle Of Britain in the early 1940s - through extreme conditions and air spaces it once served as well as those it has never entered before.

Silver Spitfire: The Longest Flight is the brain child of Mr Brooks and Mr Jones, who are the founders of Boultbee Flight Academy. Located in Goodwood in West Sussex, it is the only school in the world which provides training for Spitfire pilots and flight experiences enthusiasts.

First designed by Reginald Mitchell in the 1930s, the aircraft was the most widely produced fighter plane in WWII, with more than 20,000 made in less than a decade.

Well known for its speed, manoeuvrability (thanks to its elliptical wings, which increase the lift evenly from the outside in) and firepower, it was also the most strategically important.

It played a crucial role in D-Day, when the Allied forces launched a combined sea, land and air invasion on Nazi-occupied France on June 6, 1944.

The principal sponsor for Silver Spitfire is Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC which is well-known for its range of pilot watches.



At an event held last week at Boultbee to launch a new range of IWC aviator timepieces, Mr Jones said: "The Spitfire is a war machine but it is not an aggressor. Instead, it is a defender of freedom used by young people from many nations who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for what they believed in.

"So we don't fly the plane waving the banner of war but the banner of peace," added the 44-year-old who, having clocked more than 350 flying hours, is one of the world's most experienced Spitfire pilots.

He and Mr Brooks - a 57-year-old property developer and adventurer who was also the first person to fly from pole to pole by helicopter - decided they had to do something to honour the Spitfire's legacy after they bought one of the flying machines at an auction two years ago.

"It's an exceptional aircraft which means so many things to so many people," he said, adding that their academy trains up to 10 Spitfire pilots and flies about 600 enthusiasts as passengers each year.

They hatched their around-the-world idea so that they could engage with "as many people as possible on the ground and in the air".

They also hope that anyone who encounters the aircraft during their expedition will be inspired to achieve their dreams, no matter how unusual or challenging.

The Spitfire that he and Mr Brooks will take turns to fly is special because it is "almost completely original".

"Out of 20,000 built originally, only 50 are flying in the world. The majority have lots of parts replaced or have been restored with new parts and ostensibly are new aeroplanes," said Mr Jones.

Priming the Silver Spitfire - so named because of its polished silver finish - for its feat next year was a painstaking exercise, one which involved taking it apart and putting it together again with a few slight modifications. These include fitting it with extra fuel tanks and better avionics as well as stripping it of its weaponry. Spitfires, built with small fuel tanks, have a range of just 750km.

Accompanying the duo for the mission - which will see them flying through Canada, the United States, Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe - is project director Lachlan Monro, chief engineer Gerry Jones and a small film crew, which will be carrying film and emergency equipment in a PC-12 support plane.

The five major stops for Silver Spitfire will be Boston, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi and Paris. The other pitstops, which are still being finalised, may include Thailand.

Mr Munro said: "There are many challenges, many inherently dangerous and we have to minimise risks to the pilots."

One is the logistical challenge of "making sure there is enough fuel at the right places at the right time".

The plane uses octane gas which, unlike jet fuel, is harder to come by.

"We are visiting 30 countries, each with its own aviation rules. Getting permission to let in a historical war machine is not that easy."

The team also has to factor in extreme conditions including the Russian cold, storms over the Pacific and sandstorms in the desert.

"They may have to evacuate the aircraft in an emergency. We have to look at the different terrains - desert, mountain, jungle - and put the guys through realistic training so that they can jump in low altitude and survive," said Mr Munro.

"We are also working with a Swiss watchmaker, so we have to get to the right place at the right time. We can't be late," he quipped, referring to IWC.