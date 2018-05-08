Angels, crosses and papal gear fill Met Gala red carpet

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Gold crosses, halo-inspired headdresses and angel wings filled the red carpet at New York's Met Gala on Monday, as some of the world's biggest celebrities embraced the religious theme of the so-called Oscars of the East Coast.

From saints to sinners, guests took to heart the 2018 theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball.

Pop singer Rihanna, one of the co-hosts of the evening, dressed like a pope, sporting a head-turning, jewel-encrusted mitre with matching mini-dress with a priestly-style cape designed by Maison Margiela.

Singer Katy Perry wowed in enormous, feathered white wings resembling an archangel over a Versace gold mini-dress paired with thigh-high gold boots.

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

The 2018 exhibit, which like the Met Gala is entitled Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, shows how Catholicism has influenced fashion and designers through the decades and features more than 50 vestments and other religious items direct from the Vatican.

Model Bella Hadid opted for the darker side of the religious-inspired theme, wearing a Chrome Hearts black latex and leather outfit with long black gloves, and a black gold-embroidered veil trailing to the floor.

Actress Olivia Munn went for a Crusades-inspired figure-hugging gold chain-mail dress from high street retailer H&M, while British actor Andrew Garfield, the Tony-nominated star of the Angels In America revival now on Broadway, chose papal red for his velvet jacket.

Monday's dress code was Sunday Best, allowing guests to use their imagination with looks ranging from heavenly white (Dakota Fanning) to angelic yellow (Amanda Seyfried) and skin-baring black lace (Zoe Kravitz).

Headpieces, often halo-style, were in abundance, favoured by the likes of British singer Rita Ora, actress Anne Hathaway and rapper Cardi B, as were trains flowing for yards down the long Met Museum steps.

Crosses were also ubiquitous, worn around necks, hands or belts by the likes of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, actress Uma Thurman and actress Lily Collins.

The red carpet is followed by a sit-down dinner and a tour of the Heavenly Bodies exhibit.