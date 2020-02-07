5 thoughtful gifts you can get without leaving the house

1 A pre-bought hair package

Treat your man to a luxurious grooming session at premium barbershop Truefitt and Hill ahead of time. Virus or not, he has to get his hair cut at some point.

You can order gift certificates for a selection of treatments via e-gifting platform Giftano and have them delivered.

Keep it straightforward but luxe with the Earl's Treat package ($230), which includes one Royal Cut, one Ultimate Shaving Experience and one Basic Pedicure.

Available at giftano.com/biz/truefitt-hill-shave-gift-vouchers

2 Hysses Singapore hand sanitiser

Call it opportunistic, but nothing says "I care about you" like the gift of good hand hygiene during turbulent times.

The alcohol-based hand sanitiser ($10.90) from local aromatherapy brand Hysses comes in four adorable animal-themed designs, such as the elephant, that can dangle sweetly from your bag, threatening to keep all viruses at bay.

Douse your hands, then snuggle up for some serious guilt-free hand-holding.

Available at all Hysses Singapore outlets, including VivoCity, Westgate and Bugis Junction.

3 Curated box of craft beers

If either you or your partner is a beer enthusiast, save a trip to the supermarket and order a box of quality craft beers from local beer company Thirsty Beer Shop instead.

The online beer shop founded in 2012 specialises in unique craft beers from around the world and they are not your run-of-the-mill craft breweries either.

Find lagers from independent Texas brewery Spoetzl Brewery alongside coconut porters from Hawaii and even sour ales from Belgium. Beers are organised by flavour or style, perfect for beer amateurs who might need a push in the right direction.

Thirsty offers free same-day local delivery for orders above $49, so you can go wild mixing and matching beers at the eleventh hour.

If you tick on the gift checkbox before checkout, they will deliver your boozy purchase with a ribbon around the box.

Available at www.thirsty.com.sg

4 A mini fridge of beauty treats

Instead of racking your brain over which new beauty products to buy for your beau, gift a mini beauty fridge to store what she might already have.

The Glow Up Fridge ($150) from South Korean fashion and beauty site Ksisters even comes readily stocked with seven best-selling sheet masks, from brands I Woke Up Like This, By Ecom and Common Labs.

The masks target various skin concerns, ranging from treating acne-prone skin to brightening dull and ageing skin - so the two of you can have your own relaxing spa day at home.

And once the fridge has been emptied out, it makes the perfect home accessory to store skincare products and keep them fresh for longer.

Ksisters delivers locally within two to three days.

Available at www.ksisters.sg, while stocks last.

5 DIY candle-making set

It is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby from the comfort of your home, like candle-making.

You will find numerous DIY kits online, which mostly come with basic tools such as candle wicks, pouring pots, wax, fragrances and tins to hold your finished product.

Not only does it make for a cosy, wholesome date night activity, but couples living together will also have practical home accessories to spruce up corners of the house.

Available from Amazon