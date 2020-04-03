5 Things to do today

1 TRY: A mindfulness app or follow a meditation session

The Covid-19 pandemic has people facing more stress and uncertainty than usual and it can all get overwhelming.

Why not try a mindfulness app on your phone that will help to settle the mind?

Headspace, for instance, has a section of free audio-guided mindfulness exercises at www.headspace.com/covid-19, as part of a larger collection of meditation, sleep and movement exercises.

United States-based content creator and former monk Jay Shetty (right) also leads daily 20-to 30-minute-long meditation sessions via his social media channels.

Info: str.sg/JY2u

2 READ: A fashion, tech or design magazine online for free

Staying at home?

There is no better time to catch up on your reading.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines is granting free access to some of its digital publications - including Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Home & Decor and Nuyou - for the next three months.

Redeem your complimentary subscription via str.sg/JY2L.

The magazines can also be accessed through the myNewsstand app, which is available on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

3 BOOK: A staycation

With all that pent-up wanderlust, perhaps it is time for a staycation in one of many local hotels offering attractive deals and activities beyond the standard room and breakfast.

For instance, Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar has a weekend staycation package that includes high tea and a one-hour fitness class.

Info: str.sg/JxNx

4 MAKE: A happy hour cocktail at home

Ready for the weekend and a wind-down cocktail, but staying away from the bars?

Watch how to make your own two-ingredient vodka martini at home with this step-by-step guide.

All you need are measuring spoons to measure out the alcohol, a large jar to hold the ice and liquids and a chopstick to stir everything.

For more tips and tricks, check out the video at str.sg/JYq5.

5 EXPLORE: Start of television service in Singapore

While Feb 15, 1963 marked the first television broadcast across about 2,000 screens in Singapore, with a Singapore flag fluttering in the breeze no less, regular television transmissions started this day in history, 57 years ago. April 3, 1963 marked the start of television service by Television Singapura.

Before the modern convenience of 24-hour television, programmes used to run for only four hours - from 7.15 to 11.15pm.

Check out this story from the archives for an insight into what television was like in the early days (str.sg/JY2a) or read the original 1963 news clipping at str.sg/JY2R.

Compiled by Anjali Raguraman