Far from home in JB and worrying about loved ones

JOHOR BARU • I wake and part the curtains to a postcard view of metallic blue.

Every morning, the predawn sky and the Strait of Johor, which stretches between me and Singapore, are the same slate colour.

If I could escape time, I imagine it would look like this.

My fiance kisses me goodbye. I FaceTime my parents, who are 12 hours behind me in Philadelphia.

My mother tells me she's just had dinner. She can't believe I'm starting my day, while hers is winding down.

I turn my camera around and give her a glimpse of the future - a glitter of citrine, the swell of early light. After the sun ascends the horizon, I say "I love you" and "good night".

My fiance, a cinematographer, travels for work and, since I work remotely as a writer, I travel with him. For this job, we're spending three months in South-east Asia, 16,000km from family and friends.

Since I first heard my mother say, "I don't believe in linear time," when someone asked her age, I've not stopped questioning the convention of forward motion.

In the physical world, time is what clocks tell you.

But here, the expanse of unfamiliar terrain - the difference in hours between my loved ones and me - evokes a fantastical realm and reminds me of one of the poetic ruminations on time in one of my favourite books, Alan Lightman's novel, Einstein's Dreams.

Before I found Lightman's book, I looked for any works that might deem time unreal.

I read fragments of a long prose poem written by Parmenides, who is known as the first philosopher who questioned the reality of time, followed by Timaeus, the dialogue in which Plato defines time as a "moving image of eternity".

But it was Einstein's Dreams - essentially a series of thought experiments - that inspired me to imagine my own.

While I'm not afraid of dying, I'm terrified of losing the people I love.

Eventually, death will separate them from me and I have no idea how or when. None of us do.

If we abide by objective time, we are temporary passengers on a bizarre machine that does not care about our driving urge to love the people we love longer than forever.

It moves how it moves. Love feels eternal, yet we, in this bodily form, at least, are finite. It doesn't add up.

But here in Johor - 12 or more hours ahead of the people I want to protect from death - I'm disassociated from the threat of their permanent departure.

Our temporal discrepancy is a buffer between us and the truth.

The way our staggered microcosms of time and space play out, my people are at home on the east coast of the United States, safe in their beds, while I'm going about my daily routine in South-east Asia.

I don't have to worry about their getting into a car accident because they're under the covers sleeping.

I don't have to fear they'll fall and injure their heads because they're not upright and walking.

Conversely, when they're awake and animated, out in the dangerous world, sleep numbs my anxiety.

Also, I'm ahead of the people I love in time.

If time occurs the way I perceive it, I live in a reality that exists before theirs, where nothing unfortunate can touch them.

Here, in Malaysia, I venture into the amorphous future before they do. A tragic event will not befall them as long as I'm ahead of it. Death can never catch up.

I'm well aware that my theory is a strategy, that in my attempt to shirk time and prevent death from robbing me of my loved ones, I am merely deceiving myself.

And, of course, I realise that all this does not protect my fiance, here in the same time zone.

I know there is no trick or tool that will shield anyone I love, not with my hands, nor with time's.

So I wait up. I wait up late for my fiance to return to our temporary apartment, our shared temporal space. It gets so late that it's peak of day for my parents.

As we FaceTime, I watch the light from yesterday's sun drift towards the screen. It reaches and forms a protective sash across my mother's chest, like spectral armour. Like time's seatbelt; holding her still, locking us in.

Albert Einstein, the inspiration for Alan Lightman's book of fables, believed in the endlessness of the cosmos.

He wrote a famous letter as a eulogy to the grieving family of his dear friend Michele Besso. He wrote it not knowing that a month later, he himself would die.

In it, Einstein says what I feel or what I want to be true - I can no longer tell the difference between the two: "Now he's gone slightly ahead of me again, leaving this strange world. That doesn't mean anything... This separation between past, present and future has the value of mere illusion, however tenacious."

A different translation from the German does not call the illusion "mere". Instead, it is "an admittedly tenacious illusion".

I'll buy into time when I have to; that I must.

But, in the meantime, I'll continue to hope and imagine we will always have one another, no matter how delusional and tenacious it may seem.

If time is superficial and energy timeless, the sun in front of me when I wake, that same light that I see, has already touched the people I love. It touches them now. It touches them forever.

NYTIMES

•Lauren DePino is a freelance writer.