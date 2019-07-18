Fans, geeks and nerds gear up for a nostalgia-filled Comic-Con

LOS ANGELES • It is back to the past for a glimpse of the future.

This week, a smorgasbord of sequels, prequels and reunions from Terminator to Game Of Thrones awaits thousands of comic-book geeks and sci-fi nerds descending on San Diego for the world's largest celebration of pop culture fandom.

The 50th edition of Comic-Con International will see 135,000 cosplayers, bloggers, movie executives and fans pile into a convention centre for glimpses of their heroes, who are in town to promote the next mega-hit films, TV shows and comic books.

This anniversary edition promises to be more nostalgia-laden than most. Among those expected to appear are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who will soon reunite on screen for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2 for killer-cyborg sequel Dark Fate.

Also pushing hard on sentimental buttons will be Patrick Stewart, who will attend a panel for the launch of CBS' new Star Trek series, in which he reprises the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard after almost 20 years.

The cast of Game Of Thrones - or at least a hardy few - will reassemble to dissect HBO's fantasy epic in front of an audience that has had little time to cool down since mad queen Daenerys and her dragons brought the franchise crashing to a conclusion.

With author George R. R. Martin rumoured to be attending, devotees will be scouring for details of the numerous prequel series believed to be in development.

Set to kick things off yesterday were New Line Cinema and Warner Bros' now-traditional Scare Diego, which for the second year running will offer fans insights into evil-clown slasher It: Chapter Two, based on a 1986 Stephen King novel.

Netflix may be newer to the game, but it too is mining the archives in search of its next big hit.

A prequel series to classic 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal is generating buzz, with its mix of puppetry and cutting-edge visual effects aiming to enchant young and old alike.

In its search for the next Game Of Thrones, the Web streaming giant is set to lift the lid on The Witcher, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill as a monster hunter from a series of cult 1990s Polish novels which spawned a video game franchise.

Another set of magical books getting premium TV treatment is Philip Pullman's acclaimed His Dark Materials trilogy, which will be previewed by HBO today.

Cast members James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson will attend.

Marvel Studios returns after skipping an edition and is expected to announce which characters from its comic-book back catalogue will next be mined for its hyper-successful "cinematic universe".

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is in town and hopes are mounting that he will unveil the identities of the eight untitled Marvel films on parent company Disney's release slate.

A standalone film for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and a fourth Thor movie are among those widely thought to be in the works.

Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, will also stop by to discuss the making of their film edging ever closer to toppling 2009's Avatar's global box-office record.

And sure to stir controversy in some of the Internet's darker depths is an early glimpse of The CW's new Batwoman series, featuring Ruby Rose as an openly lesbian, feminist superheroine.

