Fan frenzy over K-idols' Instagram exchange

SEOUL • There is nothing like interaction between members of South Korea's hottest girl groups to make fans go wild.

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Blackpink's Jisoo recently delighted fans with an adorable Instagram interaction, reports South Korean pop culture site Soompi.

On Monday, Jisoo posted on her Instagram one of Blackpink's teaser images for their upcoming comeback. The comeback, which takes place in three stages, will kick off with a pre-release single on June 26.

An excited Seulgi flooded the post with a series of excited comments: "Me, me, me, I'm looking forward to it,", "I came racing here again," and "I'm in anticipation, so please come out soon."

Her enthusiasm flustered Jisoo, who commented on one of Seulgi's posts: "I tried to reply, but pressed the 'x' button instead and erased your comment… I'm sorry, I love you."

Seulgi commented: "You're so cute."

When she discovered she did not delete all of Seulgi's comments, Jisoo wrote: "Oh? The comment is here. Did I not erase it? Haha, you're an angel. Thank you, Kkang."

Seulgi and fellow Red Velvet member Irene are preparing for their sub-unit's debut.

Meanwhile, Blackpink recently released Sour Candy, a collaboration with Lady Gaga.