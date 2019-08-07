LONDON • Tyre company Pirelli is "Looking for Juliet" as it pumps up the message that "the time has come to discover the faces and voices of love".

That is the theme of its 2020 calendar, with photographer Paolo Roversi shooting eight celebrities who are "suited to playing the Shakespearian character today".

"Eight who all embody a concept of love and who, because of the roles they have performed and the lives they have lived, could easily play the part of a modern Juliet," a statement on a website for the calendar read.

The cast of eight are actresses Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Kristen Stewart, Mia Goth and Yara Shahidi, actor plus model-actress Indya Moore, Catalan singer Rosalia and Chinese pop star Chris Lee.

Roversi's daughter - Stella Roversi, an artist - is also featured in the calendar that has morphed with the times as Pirelli tries to gain more mileage with its marketing and branding efforts.

Moore, for example, was tapped because her beliefs rolled nicely with Pirelli's take that everyone is worthy of love.

"I'm not a woman. My pronouns are they/them," Moore is cited as saying by the company that has published the coveted calendar for more than 50 years.

Here are behind-the-scene images from the photo shoots.