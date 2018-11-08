Face each stage of life with confidence

Through each stage of her life, every woman strives to give her best.

Tian Yuan Xiang chicken essence is a familiar household name when it comes to pregnancy nourishment. However, this product that hails from Taiwan aims to be more than just the go-to for mothers or mothers-to-be. Women in their 20s to 40s, dealing with the challenges of other life stages, may also benefit from the nutrients of Tian Yuan Xiang’s products.

This year, Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling takes on the mantle of Tian Yuan Xiang’s ambassador. For over a decade, the 43-year-old has used Tian Yuan Xiang chicken essence as her secret weapon for maintaining her beauty and energy from inside out.

Lin Chi-ling cites the Chicken Essence for Digestion and Chicken Essence with Nourishments as being her favourites.

The Chicken Essence for Digestion contains Dioscoreae Rhizoma, Poria and Euryales Semen (also known as Gordon Euryale Seed), believed to be beneficial for the spleen and stomach.

The Chicken Essence with Nourishments, on the other hand, contains Dendrobium Nobile, Ophiopogonis Radix, Solomon’s Seal, Lilii Bulbus and Chrysanthemi Flos. The first three ingredients are thought to be good for the skin.

Ophiopogonis Radix and the last three ingredients are believed to supplement “qi” in the body. Based on Traditional Chinese Medicine concepts, “qi” is a type of energy flow within the body that affects health.

In your 20s

You are fresh out of school, entering the workforce and full of ambition. You spend long hours in the office, cramming social and family commitments into any time you have left over. Tian Yuan Xiang chicken essence helps to combat fatigue as you juggle multiple engagements and put in hours of overtime at work.

This is a quick and easy way to nourish your body when you are pressed for time. In fact, Tian Yuan Xiang's Original Chicken Essence has been recognised by the Taiwanese Ministry of Health and Welfare to be effective in addressing fatigue. Ensure that your body is adequately cared for to maintain long-term health and well-being.

In your 30s

Pregnancy can be taxing on the body. Tian Yuan Xiang chicken essence supplements nutrition to offer the best for you and your baby.



Since the spleen and stomach are involved in nutrition, transportation and absorption, nourishing the body with Chicken Essence for Digestion that contains Dioscoreae Rhizoma, Poria and Euryales Semen believed to fortify the spleen and stomach, boost appetite and aid digestion, can help mother and child receive better nutrition. The chicken essence is also suitable for those with edema.

In your 40s

Having worked hard throughout your 20s and 30s, this is when it becomes particularly important to care for your body. For the modern working woman who continues to strive for the best in her career, Tian Yuan Xiang chicken essence will replenish body fluids and calm emotions during periods of high stress as you climb the corporate ladder.



The Chicken Essence with Nourishments has ingredients such as Dendrobium Nobile, Ophiopogonis Radix and Solomon’s Seal that are suitable for those with constipation and thought to help with internal and external body hydration, for better skin and sleep.

