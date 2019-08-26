Experience the ‘5 Cs’ of life at Esplanade da:ns Festival 2019

The quintessential “5 Cs” in Singapore — cash, car, credit card, condominium and country club membership — may no longer be the coveted life goals of many.

A recent survey by business app Tigerhall showed that 1,000 white-collar workers based in Singapore aged 21 to 60 years old voted for a new set of top priorities in their lives, which includes career, cultural proficiency, credibility and convenience.

Though new aspirations change from time to time, or even differ from person to person, one thing is constant — the desire to appreciate what’s intangible and valued in more ways than one. Like a dance.

Let the language of dance inspire new hopes and dreams — unspoken, but keenly felt — to keep your creative spirit alive.

We waltz through the “5 Cs” inspired by these highlights from the upcoming Esplanade da:ns Festival from Oct 10 to 20.

Courage: Acosta Danza

Despite being raised in an impoverished district of Havana, Carlos Acosta’s courage to rise up against all odds to blaze a trail in the dance scene pays off with an illustrious career that puts him in the international spotlight. Besides being the first Cuban principal dancer of London’s Royal Ballet, he also founded Acosta Danza, a dance company which he envisions to groom the next generation of Cuban dancers to shine on the world stage. Catch this dramatic showcase of contemporary dance injected with Cuban rumba and some of the country’s rich musical influences.



Collaboration: Forward Shift by various artists

Be the first to watch these intriguing new performances and play a role in shaping these work-in-progress choreographies together with other dance makers and musicians. One of the three works, What She Said, presents a dialogue based on classic poetry that unfolds layer by layer when a classical Indian and contemporary dance choreographer pairs up with an experimental musician from renowned Singapore band The Observatory.



Confidence: FULL OUT! by various international and local dance crews

Be awed as top street dancers from Japan, Taiwan, France and United States as well as local crew from Sixteen da:ns Challenge display unwavering confidence and skill in this epic 75-minute showcase. From hip hop to old school locking, each crew will bring their own unique street dance styles and mind-blowing choreography to the stage. Try to keep up as you groove to the different beats of each set.



Connection: Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter Company

Explore the human connection in a post-apocalyptic society in Grand Finale, an enthralling presentation by Hofesh Shechter Company from the United Kingdom. Expect a 10-man performance that pulses through kaleidoscopic formations as one body, alongside rousing music from the accompanying live band.



Creativity: Echoa by Arcosm

Get ready for a visual and musical fest as two dancers and two percussionists, different as they may be, exchange pleasantries and learn one another’s rhythms in Echoa. The multi-talented performers from award-winning French dance company Arcosm will have both the young and old giggling silly at their antics — perfect for a family’s day out.