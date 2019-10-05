Exclusive promotions, exciting games and unique displays at Klook's inaugural travel fair

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Klook's inaugural travel fair at Suntec City Convention Centre over the weekend (Oct 5 to 6) will be treated to a thematic model of travel hot spots across the globe.

The event space will come complete with mini replicas of attractions like the Bali Swing, Rome's Trevi Fountain, and the Stylenanda bathtub in Myeongdong in Seoul.

Europe's experiential zone, for example, showcases various activities - from whale watching to museum hopping - that can be booked via Klook, pictured in intricate frames reminiscent of a European art gallery.

The "Build Your Own Holiday" wall is another testament to Klook's mission of catering to a growing number of "free and independent" travellers who prefer planning their own trips to purchasing a tour package.

Visitors will be able to pick and choose activities that pique their interest from a wide range of card collectibles on the wall.

For more information, they can simply scan the QR code attached to the cards or approach a Klook staff member stationed either at their zone or the central "Ask Klook" carousel.

Besides access to exclusive Klook promotional codes, travellers can also look forward to flash deals such as 1-for-1 tickets to Lotte World, Universal Studios Japan and Ocean Park.



A visitor at the fair, Ash Zhang, 30, who began queueing outside the convention centre at 6.50 am on Saturday, said, "Travelling is a big part of the lives of many Singaporeans. I think we're all here on the lookout for more places of interest and promotions."

The freelance designer will be heading for a 10-day solo trip to Osaka at the end of the year.

Besides their novelty displays and friendly staff, Klook has scheduled a line-up of some of Singapore's most engaging personalities to share their experiences and inspire other travellers.

This will include two speakers from The Straits Times, Klook's official media partner.

Social media influencers BellyWellyJelly and Dee Kosh took to the stage on Saturday, along with ST's travel correspondent Clara Lock, who gave a talk on viewing the best of Switzerland on a Swiss Rail Pass.

On Sunday, well-known videographer Nas Daily will reveal the travel destinations that changed his life, while The Straits Times travel editor, Lee Siew Hua, and executive multimedia videographer, Ashleigh Sim, will present stories and videos of their foray deep into China via high-speed rail in a 2,069km journey over seven days.

Some of their highlights are a spontaneous visit to Dandong, the Chinese border-city lying in the shadows of North Korea, touring Wuzhen, an ancient water town, and whooshing down a mountain in a luge in Jinan.

Klook's travel fair also features exciting carnival rides, games, and a pop-up cinema.