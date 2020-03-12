Events cancelled or postponed in Singapore

RESOUND & FRIENDS IN CONCERT
Amid coronavirus concerns, chamber orchestra Resound Collective has postponed its concert, Amadeus, Amadeus, indefinitely. The concert was originally scheduled for April 1 at the Victoria Concert Hall.
