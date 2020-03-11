Events cancelled or postponed

WEI BIRD "AT THIRTY" WORLD TOUR 2020 - SINGAPORE

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an's show has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns. The concert, originally scheduled for March 28, has been pushed back to Aug 22.

