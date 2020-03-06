Events cancelled or postponed

Singapore Rockfest II - Slipknot and Trivium

American heavy metal bands Slipknot and Trivium will be postponing their performance at Singapore Rockfest II. Tickets for the concert originally scheduled for March 24 will remain valid for the rescheduled date. The rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

The Afterfest Party - Lacuna Coil

Italian metal band Lacuna Coil's show at the Singapore Rockfest II has been cancelled. Patrons who bought tickets for the concert initially slated for March 27 will receive full refunds.

Singapore Cocktail Festival

In the light of the Covid-19 situation, the Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF), originally scheduled for May 15 to 22, will be split into two parts. The first, the SGCF City Takeover, will take place from May 15 to 22 across Singapore's best bars. The second, the SGCF Festival Village, will instead take place from Oct 23 to 25 at the Bayfront Event Space. All tickets bought for the Festival Village will be honoured on the new dates. Those who wish to get a refund can e-mail hello@singaporecocktailfestival.com by April 5. Tickets are also transferable and ticket holders can edit their details on www.eventbrite.sg.