Events cancelled or postponed

HYDEOUT
Hydeout, South-east Asia's first multi-genre music festival, has been postponed to Oct 9, 10, 16 and 17. The event had originally been slated for April 10, 11, 17 and 18 at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay.
