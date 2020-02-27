Events cancelled or postponed

Published
2 min ago

HYDEOUT

Hydeout, South-east Asia's first multi-genre music festival, has been postponed to Oct 9, 10, 16 and 17. The event had originally been slated for April 10, 11, 17 and 18 at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2020, with the headline 'Events cancelled or postponed'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content