Events cancelled or postponed

Lea Salonga show here postponed

Filipino singer Lea Salonga's upcoming shows from March 19 to 22 at the Esplanade will be postponed to Oct 6 to 8. Those who bought tickets for next month's shows will receive full refunds.

In Short

Blackpink's video gets over 800m views

The YouTube video of Boombayah, from South Korean girl band Blackpink, crossed the 800-million viewership mark yesterday. The song was released in 2016.

Sonic tops North American box office

Sonic The Hedgehog has zoomed to the top of the weekend box office again in North America, netting US$26.3 million (S$36.9 million).