Events cancelled or postponed

Infinite Octagon

Contemporary dance company The Arts Fission Company has postponed Infinite Octagon, a site-specific performance at the Asian Civilisations Museum. A work showcasing various art forms including music, dance and visual arts, it was initially scheduled for March 11, 12 and 14. It has been pushed to later this year, with the new dates yet to be announced. All sold tickets will be refunded.

More Than Music: Shall We Dance

Concert series More Than Music will be postponing the concert Shall We Dance in view of the coronavirus situation. The show, originally scheduled for Feb 28 and March 1, would have featured a variety of dance music from waltz to ragtime. It has since been postponed to Sept 4 and 5. All tickets will be refunded.

Yiruma Live In Concert 2020

Yiruma Live In Concert 2020, initially scheduled for Feb 29, has been postponed to Oct 3. The rescheduled performance will be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre.