Events cancelled or postponed

Festiva XIII: A Fantastical Chapter by SMU Symphonia

Initially scheduled for Friday at the Victoria Concert Hall, Festiva XIII: A Fantastical Chapter by SMU Symphonia has been postponed till further notice.

Gelar Budaya (Gaya) 2020: Darsana by SMU Komunitas Indonesia

Gelar Budaya (Gaya) 2020: Darsana, a production by Singapore Management University's Indonesian Student Community (SMU Komunitas Indonesia), has been postponed until further notice.

A showcase of Indonesian culture and art, the performance was initially scheduled for March 1 at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Lee Foundation Theatre.

George Lam The Smiling Concert Singapore

In the light of the coronavirus situation, George Lam The Smiling Concert has been postponed.

The concert, originally slated for March 28 at the Resorts World Convention Centre, has since been rescheduled to July 4. Tickets purchased from Sistic remain valid.