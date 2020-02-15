Events cancelled or postponed

KHALID FREE SPIRIT WORLD TOUR 2020 SINGAPORE

Like his song, Up All Night, Khalid will be going "'round the world and back again", as he will be postponing his upcoming tour of Asia. Initially scheduled for March 26, the Free Spirit World Tour will be rescheduled in the light of the coronavirus situation. In the meantime, refunds will be given to customers who have purchased tickets.

JAM HSIAO MR. ENTERTAINMENT 2020 WORLD TOUR ENCORE IN SINGAPORE

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, cancelled his April 18 concert and fans will be receiving a full refund.

A CONTINUED TRADITION - GETAI CONCERT

The getai concert which was slated to be held on March 6 has been cancelled. Patrons who purchased tickets for the performance will be refunded.

LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS

Balletomanes might have to wait a while longer before they can catch John Neumeier's Lady Of The Camellias live, as the performances, originally slated to run from Feb 21 to 23, have been cancelled. Patrons who procured tickets for the performance will get a full refund.