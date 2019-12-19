Eric Moo sticking to old favourites

Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo knows who he is and what his audience wants.

Expect the 56-year-old to stick to his famous xinyao classics, such as Encounter, and love ballads, such as Too Silly, at his April 4 concert at the Resorts World Ballroom.

Over the telephone last week from Shanghai, where he was on his way to film a television programme, he expressed his reluctance to shake up the formula. "Some performers, after singing for a while, might get bored of singing the songs. But it does not mean the fans are bored of listening to them.

"Fans bought the tickets, so I think the concert is to serve them. I am singing for them, not for myself."

In this spirit of giving fans what they want, a highlight of Moo's upcoming show is a question-and-answer segment, in which he is expected to answer 10 questions from fans, collected beforehand by the concert organisers.

Is there any topic he is fearful of? "Just don't ask me how much tax I submit every year," he joked.

The Mandopop star released his first album in 1985 and, over the years, has performed in Singapore frequently, such as at The Star Theatre in 2017 and at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in March.

The English title of his upcoming concert is We Are Destined To Be Together. He explained: "My fans, like me, are getting older. So, I think everyone should get together more often."

Part of its Chinese title contains the Mandarin phrase "huo gai" - meaning "you deserve it" - which is the name of a new song that is expected to be released next month and depicts cheating spouses.

Moo said he drew inspiration for the song from several such incidents involving celebrities in China in recent years.

While he did not mention names, he said: "Usually, people steer clear of such a topic. But such cases happen often. I turned it into a song so everyone can observe and face this issue directly and be warned about it."

"When the cheating is revealed," he continued, "some couples try to work it out, while some can't. The phrase 'huo gai', I think, refers to the emotion the cheating parties often feel after reflecting on their actions."

BOOK IT /ERIC MOO WE ARE DESTINED TO BE TOGETHER CONCERT

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: April 4, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $188 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Moo said he might have a guest singer, either from Hong Kong or Taiwan, at his upcoming show.

But unlike at his previous concert in March, the guest star will not be his teenage daughter Yonghuan, who is attending Berklee College of Music in the United States.

While he was happy she gained admission earlier this year, he said: "To be a successful singer, what matters is her ability rather than who her father is."

He added that entertainers today face much more challenges than when he was breaking into the industry.

"There are many more musicians and more platforms. To make it big, you need something unique and the stars have to be aligned for you. Talent alone is not enough."

Moo's zingers on Masked Singer China

In recent years, Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo has been known as one of the most acerbic panellists on the Chinese singing programmes, Masked Singer China and Masked Singer China 2.

His comments are often witty and sometimes heartfelt.

Here are some juicy zingers he has made to the masked contestants:

"Look, a stick of ice cream has melted and the liquid has flowed down."

Moo on the long fringe of a mask worn by Hong Kong-based singer Khalil Fong (above, left), whose persona was Chic Baby Loves To Eat Ice Cream

"If this person is Tony Leung Chiu Wai, it means Tony has grown taller."

Moo on Hong Kong musician-actor Kenny Bee (above, right), who appeared as Omelette Baby and tried to convince the panellists he was Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai

"There are only two female singers I would describe as giving me the feeling of a boat floating amid torrential waves, unaffected by all around her. One is (the late Taiwanese singer) Teresa Teng. The other is you."

Moo on Taiwanese singer Valen Hsu (above), who appeared as Iron Fan Ultraman

"Let me tell you. If I get this wrong, I will exit the world of music. You are Sun Nan."

Moo on Chinese singer Sun Nan (above), disguised as Alpaca

"Don't you understand? He gave her an electric guitar (dian ji ta), so it means he wants to flirt with (dian) her."

Moo on Taiwanese singer-songwriter Kenji Wu (above), disguised as Beijing At 4am, about his present to Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang. Wang was also on the show as The Fish That Cannot Swim