Zouk still top club in Asia

After a strong showing last year, the two Singapore entries on DJ Mag's list of top 100 clubs have taken a hit this year, with Zouk falling two spots to No. 5, and Ce La Vi falling 21 spots to No. 88.

Zouk, however, retained its position as the top Asian club on the list, with popular Seoul club Octagon the next highest Asian entry at No. 7.

The annual list by the British music magazine ranks the world's best dance floors and was released on Wednesday.

At the top of the list, Green Valley in Brazil retained its No. 1 spot, followed by Echostage in Washington DC, which climbed two spots to No. 2. Ibiza clubs rounded out the top four, with Ushuaia falling one spot to No. 3, and Hi Ibiza climbing one spot to No. 4.

To celebrate its top five ranking, Zouk will be offering promotions from the second week of April to July 7.

This includes discounted entry - $20 for women and $25 for men - for every club night from 8 to 10pm, inclusive of one drink.

Sour plum shots will also be sold at $5 nett all night long.

During this promotional period, Zouk members will also enjoy one-for-one house pours from midnight to 1am at the members' lounge every night. They need to present their membership card.

Additionally, there will be a DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs Tour Party on April 17 headlined by Zouk and DJ Mag resident DJs such as Ghetto, Hong and Mick Wilson. There will be complimentary entry before midnight for all and $5 drink vouchers for the first 100 through the door.