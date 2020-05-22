Zouk Phuturescapes virtual parties to be headlined by Diplo, Jasmine Sokko and Yung Raja

SINGAPORE - Prominent American DJ-producer Diplo and British DJ Christina Novelli, as well as home-grown electronic act Jasmine Sokko and rapper Yung Raja are set to headline Zouk Phuturescapes - a series of three interactive virtual parties that will be streamed globally at various times from May 29 to 31.

Zouk resident DJs LeNERD, Nash D and Che'Molly, as well as local DJs Koflow and Inquisitive will also be featured in the series, which is put together by home-grown clubbing stalwart Zouk and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

More acts will be announced for the line-up in the lead-up to the event.

Hosted by local rapper Shigga Shay and model-presenter Hanli Hoefer, the parties kick off at various times, across various time zones, over the three days: 11pm in the United States on May 29 (11am on May 30 Singapore time); followed by 10pm in Australia May 30 (8pm, Singapore time); and finally 5pm in the United Kingdom on May 31 (12am on June 1, Singapore time).

Participants can register for Zouk Phuturescape's Zoom stream - which has 1,000 slots- via this website. Only those aged 18 and above will be permitted to join in the virtual party.

The parties will also be livestreamed via Zouk's Facebook and Youtube pages and STB's Facebook and Youtube pages.

Phuturescapes will have elements like Augmented Reality (AR) filters on Instagram - including an avatar of Diplo against a 3D virtual background of Gardens by the Bay - as well as other virtual backgrounds of various recognisable tourism icons that participants can use during the Zoom party.

"Moderators will also use Zoom functions such as 'Poll' for contest giveaways, and 'Spotlight' to feature selected audience members grooving to the beat," said a joint press statement from STB and Zouk on May 22.

The line-up includes several acts who are no strangers to livestreams in a time of Covid-19, when the global nightlife scene has taken a severe beating, with clubs closed and music festivals and concerts cancelled.

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has earned the moniker of pandemic party starter, having livestreamed his DJ sets from his home in California several times a week, via platforms like Twitch and Instagram Live since March.

Zouk's resident DJs, too, have been livestreaming sets four times a week, keeping audiences entertained from the safety of their homes.

"The support of the Singapore Tourism Board has provided us with the opportunity to further elevate our virtual parties to showcase Singapore's entertainment and nightlife scene to a global audience," said Zouk Group chief executive officer Andrew Li.

Through Phuturescapes, we hope to unite our global community on a safe and readily accessible platform for all to tune in, dance along together, engage with one another, and collectively look forward to the day guests from around the world can be welcomed into the club again."