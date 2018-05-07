Zeta-Jones to star in Facebook comedy

NEW YORK • Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in Queen America, a dark comedy and the first major series produced by social network Facebook.

The 48-year-old, who took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2003 for Chicago, confirmed her jump to the small screen - fittingly - in a Facebook post. The news was first reported by Hollywood news site Deadline.

"So excited about my next project," she wrote. "I think you're going to love it."

Created by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear The Walking Dead, 2015 to present), Queen America stars Zeta-Jones as a ruthless coach who is in high demand in the cut-throat world of beauty pageants.

The 10 half-hour episodes will debut on Facebook's relatively new video platform Watch, according to Deadline.

In September, Facebook debuted Strangers. It has also ordered a half-hour dramedy series starring actress Elizabeth Olsen.

