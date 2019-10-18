Zedd, Alok and Oliver Heldens complete line-up for Legacy Festival

SINGAPORE - DJs Zedd, Alok and Oliver Heldens round off the headlining acts for the inaugural edition of Legacy Festival, taking place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 6 and 7.

They join the likes of previously announced headliners, namely Tiesto, Don Diablo and Cosmic Gate.

German-Russian DJ Zedd and Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens are no strangers to the Republic, having played here several times before, but this will be the Singapore debut for popular, top-ranked Brazilian DJ Alok.

Other international DJs in the line-up include Russian DJ trio Swanky Tunes, Dutch trance and house music producer Mark Sixma and Norwegian Hardstyle duo Da Tweekaz.

The locally-produced festival will also be supported by a line-up jam-packed with possibly the largest slate of homegrown DJs seen at a large-scale music festival here - such as Rave Republic, The Doppelgangerz and DJ Krumbs.

Legacy's all-Singaporean organising team - made up of festival director Andrew Teo, festival producer Charles Tso, co-producer Terence Kong, and production director Addam Maleq - is expecting 25,000 attendees over two days.

The festival seeks to fill the void left by dance music festival ZoukOut, which in August announced it was taking a break after 18 years.

The Zouk Group said that ZoukOut, which is typically held in December, also at Siloso Beach, will not have a 2019 edition and did not reveal plans for future editions.

Phase two tickets for Legacy Festival are now available at $120 for the one-day pass, and $170 for the two-day pass via www.legacy-festival.com/#/tickets.