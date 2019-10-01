YouTube star Sam Tsui coming to Singapore for a concert in November

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter Sam Tsui once sang: "I can't take it, this impatience".

So good news for Singapore fans who cannot wait to see him as the 30-year-old is coming to perform at a concert at the Capitol Theatre on Nov 17. His long-time music partner and collaborator Casey Breves will also join him on stage.

The show is part of Tsui's The Gold Jacket Tour, named after the single released in September. His last album was 2018's Trust, which includes original tracks such as Impatience and A Million Pieces.

The graduate of Yale University is also known for singing covers such as Learn To Let Go by Kesha and There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back by Shawn Mendes. His fans are often referred to as his "Samily".

The upcoming tour will also be making stops in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong and China.

Tsui previously performed here with his production partner Kurt Hugo Schneider at the Kallang Theatre in 2016, 2014 and 2013.

They were among the first musicians to establish a popular music-focused channel on YouTube in the late 2000s.