YouTube show rebuts Michael Jackson allegations in Leaving Neverland documentary

NEW YORK - First, there was Leaving Neverland.

Now, there is Neverland First-hand: Investigating The Michael Jackson Documentary.

It rebuts the accusations in the HBO show that King of Pop Michael Jackson sexually abused two men when they were kids.

The rebuttals in the YouTube show come from the singer's family members and former colleagues.

Brad Sundberg, a long-time technical director for Jackson, is quoted as saying: "Not in a million years did I ever see a child around Michael Jackson who looked like they had been distressed, hurt, abused."

Another defender, Jackson's niece Brandi, claims that she dated Mr Wade Robson, one of the alleged victims, for more than seven years.

"He has always been a bit of an opportunist. He knows how to position himself into different situations that will benefit him in a financial way," she notes.

The backlash from the paedophile allegations in Leaving Neverland has seen radio stations boycotting the singer's music while his estate has filed a lawsuit against HBO for breaching an agreement not to disparage him.

Jackson died in 2009.