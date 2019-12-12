Yoga Lin turns on the charm

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin has a way with words.

The charming 32-year-old was in town recently to promote his April 25 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and had only good things to say about his fans and Singapore.

After a fan sang one of Lin's songs, Going In Circles, during a media conference at Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) News Centre on Nov 25, Lin was asked to critique the performance.

A mentor on Taiwanese reality singing competition Jungle Voice, he was full of praise. "No matter what, because you are my fan, you are the best," he said.

Ever the good sport, he took wefies and gave some fans a hug. Even when faced with a question he did not want to answer - whether his wife, former actress Kiki Ting, and one-year-old son, nicknamed Kubbe, will attend the show - Lin was unfazed.

"You have asked a very popular question," he replied, before politely declining to answer.

Expect to hear more sweet words - and beautiful melodies - from the star during his upcoming gig, which is part of his Idol world tour. Its letters represent the performance's four themes - "I", "D"oubt, her"O ", and "L"ife - and it expresses a journey from self-doubt to becoming a real hero.

For this tour, Lin is taking on the role of music director. Expect almost all the songs performed to be rearranged and some to be reinterpreted.

He was light on details about his upcoming concert, explaining that he felt "shy" speaking about the merits of his own show.

BOOK IT / YOGA LIN IDOL WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk When: April 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshub.com.sg or call 3158-7888)

But he did share that for the concert, his team collaborated with renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who, together with fellow composers David Byrne and Cong Su, won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the 1987 film The Last Emperor.

Lin also teased that he might perform some material by Taiwanese indie singer Cheer Chen. Online videos of his Shanghai stop show him singing a cover of her song Ephemera.

There may also be a guest star, he later told The Straits Times.

Lin shot to fame in 2007 as the inaugural winner of reality singing competition One Million Star and has five studio albums under his belt. His latest hit song Otomen was released in September.

He previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2009, The Star Theatre in 2012 and Esplanade Concert Hall in 2017.

On Nov 24, he also took the stage at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, performing the ballads Spoiled Innocence and Fairy Tale at StarHub Night of Stars 2019.

Lin said during the media conference: "If you are a Yoga Lin fan to begin with, you will like Yoga Lin even more after the show. And if you are not a Yoga Lin fan, after the concert, you might fall in love with me."

The Chinese Media Group of SPH is the concert's official media partner.