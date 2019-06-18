YG Entertainment founder may face criminal charges

SEOUL • A new storm could gather strength. Police have told local media that YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk may face criminal charges if an allegation that he threatened a former K-pop trainee turns out to be true.

He could be summoned for questioning if the trainee offers testimony.

The trainee - sentenced to a suspended prison term for drug use - revealed via her social-media account that Yang coerced her to commit perjury to hide the fact that she delivered drugs to former iKON member B.I.

She said she is abroad and will return to South Korea soon.

B.I. left the boy band last week after the claim emerged that he bought drugs three years ago.

Last Tuesday, the whistleblower filed a complaint against YG Entertainment with the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission, saying Yang pushed her to change her testimony involving B.I.

Police said Yang may also be charged with concealing crimes if he is found to have known about drug use by YG Entertainment's stars.

He resigned from all his posts at YG Entertainment last Friday and strongly denied all the accusations.

His brother Yang Min-suk, who was serving as chief executive officer of YG Entertainment, also quit.

Despite the resignations of the two top figures at the agency, doubts about YG Entertainment's future remain.

Yang Hyun-suk still holds a 16.12 per cent stake, while the brothers together own about 20 per cent.

